Cyber Week special! Learn ASL for $16 with this bundle of 13 e-courses

We hope you enjoy Click2Save, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.



When you think about learning a second (or third) language, you might consider French or Italian for a future European getaway, but American Sign Language (ASL) offers a way to interact with more people right in your existing community.

And Cyber Week is your chance to score e-learning courses for even less. This 13-course ASL bundle by Intellezy normally costs $104, but it’s price-dropped to $15.97 until December 3.

You’ll get started by learning the alphabet and how to fingerspell your name, or just about any word or phrase you may need. Then, dive into key nouns like colors, animals, food, and professions, then verbs and adjectives to help you form complete thoughts.

Beyond a foundational understanding, you can practice some real-world uses like asking and answering questions, signing a story, and sharing business-related terms and expressions in the workplace. While following along with the instructor’s video examples, you’re also learning how to recognize hand gestures so you can understand others.

Unlike other e-learning courses or college programs, you only have to pay once to access this 13-course bundle forever. That means you can move through the content at your own pace and return to reference materials at any time.

Who should learn ASL? Well, everyone! But those who work as educators, healthcare professionals, social workers, or customer service reps may have the most opportunities to put the language to use. After all, not many people know ASL despite how many deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals likely exist in your community. Just like one 5-star reviewer says, “Knowing even basic sign language can mean the world to someone."

Study American Sign Language with this 13-course bundle, now just $15.97 (reg. $104), during this Cyber Week sale ending on December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed!

Prices subject to change.