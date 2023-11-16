Early Black Friday price! This $75 heated vest comes with its own power bank

We hope you enjoy Click2Save, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Staying toasty warm over the winter is easy when you have heated blankets, fuzzy socks, and warm cups of cocoa, but how about when you have to leave the house? Sometimes, you might even just stay home when you see below-freezing temps or snowflakes falling from the sky.

Make this year different with a heated vest by Helios! Yup, that’s a thing, alright. And you’re getting early access to this Black Friday price: $74.97 (reg. $149.99).

Unlike some heated accessories, the Helios vest is powered by a power bank, not a charge. No worries, you get a high-capacity model included with your purchase. This allows for a design that’s waterproof for rainy and snowy conditions and fully machine washable.

It’s also simple to operate. Start by connecting the power bank to the USB plug located inside an inner, zipped pocket of the vest. Then, turn it on and select a heating mode from three choices going up to 115ºF. You can even heat the back or front elements separately or together.

These options allow you to achieve a comfortable temperature that’s not too hot. Plus, you may notice some other perks of opting for a heated vest over a jacket, like more breathability and a wider range of movement, excellent for outdoor activities or anyone who works outside.

The Helios heated vest also has a detachable hood with 3M fillings and two front and side pockets for carrying essentials. All of these features also make for a wonderful holiday gift.

Grab a Helios heated vest in your choice of black, gray, blue, or white while they’re $74.97 (reg. $149.99) through November 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed!

Prices subject to change.