Hurry — this deal on Skoove piano lessons for $150 won’t last long!

At one point or another, everyone thinks about learning to play an instrument like the piano. Whether it’s to be like Billy Joel and Taylor Swift or to play holiday tunes, it offers a fun and engaging way to express your love for music. But you might need a guide to get started.

Instead of the time and money traditional lessons take, you could try a piano learning app like Skoove. For a limited time, we have the lowest price on the web at $149.99 (normally $1198).

Skoove was named the App Store Editors' Choice with a 4.5/5-star rating for its interactive lessons. You won’t just be practicing notes and chords, you’ll learn to play classic tracks and your favorite tunes with built-in instrumental backing tracks. You might even level up to improving your own melodies or playing by ear.

Each of 400+ lessons includes a moving score of music that guides you on which notes to play and when. This gets you familiar with reading sheet music and counting time. You also get access to thousands of instructional videos on overall technique and hand placement to sharpen your skills.

What really sets Skoove apart from other apps is its artificial intelligence software that listens to your playing. It listens to the notes you play, recognizes your weaknesses, and plans your next exercise to help you improve. It’s almost like having your very own piano instructor inside your device.

Verified buyer Barbara O. had a positive experience with Skoove, as written in her five-star review, “Lessons are worthwhile and enjoyable. Great songs and lots of fun.”

